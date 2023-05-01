ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.99-1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.275-1.285 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.22-0.23 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,750,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,748. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.80 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.16.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $347,504,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.