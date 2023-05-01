ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $310-312 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $311.15 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.99-1.01 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.16.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,927,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,911. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $54.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $301.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,504,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.