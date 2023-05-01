Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.14.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS stock traded down $1.36 on Monday, hitting $88.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,204,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,542. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.90. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $210.66.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.80 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.58%. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $665,194.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

