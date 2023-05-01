Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 493,667 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 250,735 shares.The stock last traded at $13.94 and had previously closed at $11.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZYXI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Zynex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $509.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynex

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Zynex had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Zynex during the third quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 1,213.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Zynex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 49.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. It also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.