104,685 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 104,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,124,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $64.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

