1,600 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.79.

NVIDIA stock opened at $289.10 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $290.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.08 billion, a PE ratio of 166.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.87 and its 200-day moving average is $197.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

