1,634 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Purchased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $124.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.28.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.