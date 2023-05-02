20,693 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,693 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000. American Express makes up about 2.2% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in American Express by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $6.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.24. 1,110,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,518,610. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $113.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.60.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

