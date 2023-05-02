2,143 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,143 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.87.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $261.04 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $356.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.69 and its 200-day moving average is $275.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.76%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Stories

