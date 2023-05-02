22nd Century Group (XXII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Shares of 22nd Century Group stock traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 465,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.80. 22nd Century Group has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 36,602 shares in the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the business of tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and improvement of health and wellness through plant science. It operates through the Tobacco and Hemp/Cannabis segments. The Tobacco segment manufactures branded filtered cigars and cigarettes.
