22nd Century Group (XXII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd.

22nd Century Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of 22nd Century Group stock traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 465,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.80. 22nd Century Group has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 36,602 shares in the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

22nd Century Group Company Profile

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on 22nd Century Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

(Get Rating)

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the business of tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and improvement of health and wellness through plant science. It operates through the Tobacco and Hemp/Cannabis segments. The Tobacco segment manufactures branded filtered cigars and cigarettes.

Featured Articles

