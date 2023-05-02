2,477 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Bought by Integris Wealth Management LLC

Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,662. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.59. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

WEC Energy Group Profile



WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

