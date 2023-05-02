3,085 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Purchased by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,553,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $680,957.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,015 shares of company stock worth $1,132,393. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of AMN traded down $6.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.71. The company had a trading volume of 380,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,272. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.54 and its 200-day moving average is $101.43. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.