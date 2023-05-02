3,316 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Purchased by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 255.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SLYG traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.51. The company had a trading volume of 19,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,773. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $82.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.46.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

