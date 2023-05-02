3,540 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,540 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American Express by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $366,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after purchasing an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in American Express by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $284,769,000 after buying an additional 629,960 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,402,000 after buying an additional 602,762 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AXP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Express Stock Down 3.6 %

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP traded down $5.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,662. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.60. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

