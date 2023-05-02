37,000 Shares in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Acquired by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,000. PDD makes up approximately 1.9% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in PDD by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 148,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 100.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in PDD by 16.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 30.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 16.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PDD from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.90.

PDD Price Performance

Shares of PDD stock opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $106.38. The stock has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.72.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

About PDD

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.