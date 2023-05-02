560 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,051,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in KLA by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total transaction of $2,663,242.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,850.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total value of $1,528,459.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,598,349.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total transaction of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,850.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 0.5 %

KLA stock opened at $384.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.26.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.