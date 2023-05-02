8,164 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,164 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000. Visa accounts for about 1.8% of US Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Stock Down 2.6 %

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 187,746 shares of company stock valued at $42,795,795 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $5.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,209,671. The company has a market capitalization of $426.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

