92 Resources Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Hess (NYSE:HES)

92 Resources reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HES. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hess from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.94.

Hess Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE HES opened at $143.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.07. Hess has a 52 week low of $90.34 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hess will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 13,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $1,880,060.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,090,629.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936 over the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Hess by 92.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also

