98532 (KMP.TO) (KMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.34). The firm had revenue of C$84.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$81.40 million.

98532 (KMP.TO) Stock Performance

98532 has a one year low of C$12.04 and a one year high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) Dividend Announcement

About 98532 (KMP.TO)

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

