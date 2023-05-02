ABBC Coin Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABBC Coin has a total market capitalization of $136.06 million and $23.01 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ABBC Coin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ABBC Coin Coin Profile

ABBC Coin (CRYPTO:ABBC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,566,956 coins. ABBC Coin’s official message board is abbccoin.com/blog. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation.

ABBC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABBC Coin is a payment platform built on a hybrid blockchain technology that combines the best features of PoW and PoS consensus mechanisms to provide fast and secure transactions. It is used to facilitate payments for products and services offered by the platform, as well as to incentivize network participation and reward node operators. ABBC Coin was created by a team of developers led by Jason Daniel Paul Philip and is used to enable various services and features within the ABBC ecosystem, including an e-commerce platform, a payment gateway, and a digital wallet. Overall, ABBC Coin aims to provide fast and secure transactions for its users while offering a variety of products and services that enable them to transact with cryptocurrencies easily and efficiently.”

