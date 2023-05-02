AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Cut to $195.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.56.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $153.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.12. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $271.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $3,033,348,000. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.