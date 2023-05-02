Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.50 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Abcam Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.18. Abcam has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63.

Institutional Trading of Abcam

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCM. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 3,392.1% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 17,460,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,687,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960,597 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at $189,268,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Abcam by 1,910.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,516,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,012 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth $98,245,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Abcam by 2,741.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,900,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692,888 shares in the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

