Acala Token (ACA) Price Tops $0.0844 on Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $55.86 million and $3.91 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0844 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00026994 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020075 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018427 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001110 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,094.25 or 0.99995409 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,625,000 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

