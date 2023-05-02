Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 2.1% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 502.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,551 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 41.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $318,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 816,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Accenture by 2,831.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 747,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,399,000 after purchasing an additional 722,252 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ACN traded down $3.97 on Tuesday, hitting $275.45. 666,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,018. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $322.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.