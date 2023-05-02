Accredited Investors Inc. Acquires 135 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.15. 138,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.03. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $155.91.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.