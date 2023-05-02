Accredited Investors Inc. Acquires 645,012 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 461.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 645,012 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 11.5% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $136,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.08. 1,257,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,186,845. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.45 and its 200 day moving average is $180.82. The stock has a market cap of $153.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

