Accredited Investors Inc. Buys 901 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 33.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Trading Down 2.1 %

MMM traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,728. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $100.16 and a 1-year high of $154.66.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

