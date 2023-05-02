Accredited Investors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 3.8% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Accredited Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $45,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.87. The stock had a trading volume of 23,436,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,937,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.93.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

