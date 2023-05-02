Accredited Investors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 584,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,649 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Bank ETF comprises about 2.6% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc. owned 1.74% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $30,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,342. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $60.43.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.334 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.