Accredited Investors Inc. Purchases 2,066 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,942,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,411,912. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

