Accredited Investors Inc. Purchases 7,326 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 148.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,364,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDA traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.53. 214,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,214. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average is $48.67. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

