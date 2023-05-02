Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.44.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.58% and a negative net margin of 56.46%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics
About Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.