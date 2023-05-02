Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.44.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.58% and a negative net margin of 56.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

About Acorda Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 25.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.