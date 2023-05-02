Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $881,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 277,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,259,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATVI traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.27. 4,892,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,170,663. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.