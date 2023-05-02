Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 175 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $86.82. The stock had a trading volume of 34,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,293. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $73.86 and a twelve month high of $93.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

