Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 2,126.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,159 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCR. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,757,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,949,000 after purchasing an additional 560,465 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,924 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 839,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 502,438 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 669,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 39,692 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 478,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,656. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $19.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.