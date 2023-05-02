Addison Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Addison Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,364,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $46.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,152. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.67.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

