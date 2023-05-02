Addison Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Addison Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $49.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,344. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $51.62. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.24.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

