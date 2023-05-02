Addison Advisors LLC Sells 1,011 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Insider Activity

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $98.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.10 and its 200-day moving average is $97.81. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

