Addison Advisors LLC Sells 423 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other McDonald's news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

MCD stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.77. 860,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,824. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $298.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

