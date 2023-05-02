Addison Advisors LLC Sells 989 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Addison Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of FNDX stock traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $54.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,865. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.55.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.