Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

In other news, CTO Don Healey sold 4,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $34,314.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,919.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 11.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 9,188.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 46,034 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $574,000.

ACET stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $262.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.21.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). As a group, analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. It also focuses on developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf“ gamma delta T cells. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

