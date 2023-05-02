Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Advanced Emissions Solutions to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 million. On average, analysts expect Advanced Emissions Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Advanced Emissions Solutions Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,859. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions

In other news, Director Jeremy Blank sold 154,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $617,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard Campbell-Breeden purchased 52,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,968.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeremy Blank sold 154,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $617,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 91,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 11.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 35.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.