Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 guidance at $0.85-1.35 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.85-$1.35 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $87.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.84. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $101.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 24.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEIS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.