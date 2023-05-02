Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 68.5% per year over the last three years. Affiliated Managers Group has a dividend payout ratio of 0.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $22.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.2%.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $145.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.79. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $108.12 and a 52 week high of $180.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $517.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.25 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,124.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Further Reading

