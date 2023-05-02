Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Short Interest Up 14.9% in April

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Affinity Bancshares Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Affinity Bancshares stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $14.75. 6,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,438. Affinity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $97.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 19.13%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affinity Bancshares

In other Affinity Bancshares news, CEO Edward John Cooney purchased 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $40,557.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 70,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,962.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 7,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $102,705.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 771,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,181,701.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Edward John Cooney purchased 2,580 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,557.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,962.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 55,989 shares of company stock valued at $817,611. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 36,286 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 19,516 shares in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

