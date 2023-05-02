AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.06 billion.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AGCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.36.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $124.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AGCO has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $145.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.54 and its 200 day moving average is $130.24.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.59. AGCO had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Research analysts expect that AGCO will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.77%.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in AGCO by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AGCO by 68.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth $211,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

