Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALRN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. 4,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,079. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.20% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead product candidate, ALRN-6924, which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.