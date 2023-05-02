Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Short Interest Down 13.2% in April

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the March 31st total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 749,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ALDX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Trading Up 5.8 %

ALDX stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 572,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,993. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $590.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.78 and a quick ratio of 11.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,748 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 147,711 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

