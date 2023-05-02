Alector (ALEC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. Alector has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 52.10% and a negative net margin of 99.77%. On average, analysts expect Alector to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALEC stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $6.52. 276,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,399. Alector has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $541.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 15,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $94,456.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,302,497. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $26,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 15,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $94,456.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,302,497. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,564 shares of company stock valued at $180,802 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Alector by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Alector during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Alector by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 132,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 51,013 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALEC. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

