Alector (ALEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on May 2nd, 2023

Alector (NASDAQ:ALECGet Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. Alector has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALECGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). Alector had a negative net margin of 99.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.10%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 million. On average, analysts expect Alector to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alector Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ALEC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.52. 276,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11. Alector has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $48,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,628,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,549,502.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alector news, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $26,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $48,663.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,628,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,549,502.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,564 shares of company stock valued at $180,802 in the last three months. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Alector by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Alector in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alector by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALEC. Bank of America cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

About Alector

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.