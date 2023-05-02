Alector (ALEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. Alector has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). Alector had a negative net margin of 99.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.10%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 million. On average, analysts expect Alector to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ALEC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.52. 276,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11. Alector has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $48,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,628,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,549,502.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Alector news, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $26,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $48,663.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,628,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,549,502.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,564 shares of company stock valued at $180,802 in the last three months. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Alector by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Alector in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alector by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALEC. Bank of America cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

